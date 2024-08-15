Country Club Bank Purchases 1,464 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Bank boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,875,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,810. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

