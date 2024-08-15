Country Club Bank Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Henry Schein by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Henry Schein by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 611.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 64.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.78. 1,710,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

