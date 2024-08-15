Country Club Bank Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Bank reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,367. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

