Country Club Bank Sells 1,061 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Country Club Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. 202,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

