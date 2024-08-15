Country Club Bank Sells 342 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Country Club Bank decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,513 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 116,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

