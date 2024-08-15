Country Club Bank Sells 991 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Country Club Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.