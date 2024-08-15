Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Coursera Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,357 shares of company stock worth $150,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

