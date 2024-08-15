Covenant Price Hits $0.0544 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $8,690.78 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

