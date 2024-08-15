Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 45,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 3.30. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.