Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.65 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $152.13 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

