Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $660.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Capital BDC

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.