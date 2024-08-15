Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $767,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after buying an additional 137,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 252,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

