Critical Survey: SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) versus Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SouthState and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 3 5 0 2.63 Community West Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

SouthState currently has a consensus price target of $102.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Community West Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.32%. Given SouthState’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.8% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SouthState and Community West Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.65 billion 4.05 $494.31 million $6.13 14.31 Community West Bancshares $46.27 million 7.58 $25.54 million $1.89 9.84

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SouthState pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 20.84% 9.31% 1.13% Community West Bancshares 7.51% 11.86% 0.98%

Summary

SouthState beats Community West Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

