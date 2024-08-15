CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 718.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

