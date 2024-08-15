Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,329. The company has a market cap of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

