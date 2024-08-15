Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 29,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,096. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

