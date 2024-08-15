DA Davidson Cuts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $10.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NKLA opened at $7.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nikola has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $62.09.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.21) EPS.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $35,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $35,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 33,333 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,214.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nikola by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 291,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nikola by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 729,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 135,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nikola by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,466,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,083,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Nikola by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

