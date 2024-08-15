Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in July

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 6,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.