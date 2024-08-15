Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Data Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DTST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Data Storage alerts:

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.