Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Data Storage Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DTST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75.
About Data Storage
