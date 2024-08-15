Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Financial Review

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Datasea and Pathfinder Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $26.44 million 0.29 -$9.48 million ($5.57) -0.38 Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares Datasea and Pathfinder Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pathfinder Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datasea.

Risk and Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Pathfinder Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -49.62% -1,115.69% -249.11% Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33%

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

