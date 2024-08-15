DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 150,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VTV stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.12. 1,428,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.