DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Purchases 18,837 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 416.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,715,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,669. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

