Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
DB has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decibel Cannabis will post 0.0090909 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
