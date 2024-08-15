Decred (DCR) Price Tops $10.01 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $10.01 or 0.00016744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $162.66 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00073695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007901 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,255,772 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

