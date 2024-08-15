Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DE. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.78.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of DE traded up $25.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.75. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $435.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.