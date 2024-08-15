Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $25.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,203. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $435.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.23 and its 200-day moving average is $380.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

