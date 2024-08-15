DeFiChain (DFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.65 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,149,747,373 coins and its circulating supply is 828,936,348 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.