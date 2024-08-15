Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.06.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

