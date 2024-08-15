Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $94.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.13. 369,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,403. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,606,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $175,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

