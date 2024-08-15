Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $200.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $205.16. 675,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

