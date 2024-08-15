Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DVN opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,825,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,689,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

