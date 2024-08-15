DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in DexCom were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,099. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

