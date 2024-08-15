Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,400 ($30.64) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,100 ($26.81).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.33) to GBX 3,640 ($46.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,008 ($38.41).

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,460.25 ($31.41) on Monday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,372.91 ($43.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,515.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,729.74. The stock has a market cap of £54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,708.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,584.27). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 326 shares of company stock worth $858,510. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

