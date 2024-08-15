Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.46. 354,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,099. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 80,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.