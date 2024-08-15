Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Raised by Eaton Cambridge Inc.

Eaton Cambridge Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. 550,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,594. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

