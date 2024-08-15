Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

