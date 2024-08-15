Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Sold by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 122,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 364,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,955. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

