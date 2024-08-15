Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,415. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

