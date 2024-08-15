Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the July 15th total of 167,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRCT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of DRCT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 35,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 7.69. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

