Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.95. 24,002,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 69,906,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 14.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

