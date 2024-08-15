Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,531,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 30,287,752 shares.The stock last traded at $9.55 and had previously closed at $8.70.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 12.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000.

