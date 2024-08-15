Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,531,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 30,287,752 shares.The stock last traded at $9.55 and had previously closed at $8.70.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 12.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
