Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.28. The company had a trading volume of 451,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,197. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.