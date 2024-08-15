Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $15.14 billion and $500.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009868 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00110699 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,544,546,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
