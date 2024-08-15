DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 58330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DOYU

DouYu International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,284 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.