DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DraftKings by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,797,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

