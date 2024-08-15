Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $921.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

