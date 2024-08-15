Dynex (DNX) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $32.32 million and $635,006.92 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynex has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,774,040 coins and its circulating supply is 94,092,314 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,774,039.85021332. The last known price of Dynex is 0.34709759 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $663,572.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

