Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,309 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $32,528.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $16,750.93.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $46,797.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on ACR

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.