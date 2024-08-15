Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.416 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

ESLT opened at $196.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

