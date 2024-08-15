Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the July 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Electra Battery Materials as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ELBM remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 58,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,102. Electra Battery Materials has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

